CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,062 new cases of COVID-19, and 60 deaths.
The deaths in Cook County included three men in their 50s, one woman and five men in their 60s, two women and a man in their 70s, five men in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.
The deaths also included a woman in her 80s in DeKalb County; two women and a man in their 70s and two men in their 80s in DuPage County; a man in his 70s in Lake County; a man in his 40s in LaSalle County; a woman in her 70s in McHenry County; and a man and a woman in their 70s in Will County. Deaths were also reported in several counties outside the Chicago area.
Within the past 24 hours, 90,295 coronavirus tests have been returned. A total of 2,271 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday night, with 485 in the ICU and 247 on ventilators.
The seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests through Friday is 3.4 percent, For statewide test positivity, it is 4.2 percent.
A total of 1,635,925 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been sent to provides in Illinois, along with 496,100 for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. A total of 1,294,498 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight Friday night.
On Friday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with 63,080 doses.
