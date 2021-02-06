CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 2,855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 67 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 637,987 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 11,346, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 406 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,999,073 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,989,069 on Friday. A total of 7,237,304 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule.
As of Saturday, 681,965 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
Also From CBS Chicago: