CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has sent out snowplows and salt spreaders as snow moves into the Chicago area yet again Saturday afternoon.

The department said it had activated a Phase II response to the winter weather system, deploying 211 snow vehicles. Salt spreaders will focus on addressing ice and snow on the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area from noon to midnight Saturday.

A clipper system will move through northern Illinois Saturday, bringing a small amount of snow in the later afternoon and evening hours. This will leave behind about an inch of snow to the far north and perhaps 3 inches to the far south.

You can view the city’s snow fleet in real time at www.chicagoshovels.org.

Meanwhile, a wind chill advisory will go into effect for the entire area from midnight until noon Sunday with wind chills to 30 degrees below zero are possible.

The city noted that those in need of services or access to warming, or who are experiencing insufficient heat, should call 311 or go to 311.chicago.gov.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. will be open continuously as waring centers from 9 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 74 Chicago Public Library locations, as well as Chicago Park District and Department of Family and Support Services Buildings, will be open as warming centers this weekend.

The Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center will also be open as a warming center through Thursday, Feb. 11, with hours of 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Police district stations will also be open 24/7 as warming centers.

