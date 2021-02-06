RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward for two men suspected in a murder in south suburban Riverdale.
Police are looking for the offenders who shot and killed Nicholas Dukes, 30. Dukes was driving near 145th and Halsted streets back on Dec. 14 when two suspects made a U-turn and pursued his car, ad then fired multiple rounds into the car – killing him.
“I’m just asking for anybody to help us. This is so senseless – and my brother had to die like this?” said Dukes’ sister, Angela Pratt. “I wouldn’t want anyone – no one – to feel the pain and the hurt and the sleepless nights that I’ve been going through.”
The suspects are identified as Nicholas Morris and Joshua Bobbitt. Authorities said it is believed they are being harbored by associates in the southern suburbs.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information listing to the arrest and conviction of each suspect. Information on both suspects could result in a total reward of $10,000.
Anyone with information about where Morris or Bobbitt might be can call the Chicago FBI at (312) 421-6700, submit a tip digitally, or call 911.
