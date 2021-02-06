CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have a man in custody after they say he shot and killed someone then crashed into two cars while trying to get away Friday night.
It all started near Cicero and North Avenue where police say the suspect shot and killed a 42-year-old man as he was trying to break up a fight.
The shooter then hopped into a car and took off.
From the scene of the shooting the suspect drove to Milwaukee and Diversey, where he crashed into a car after police tried to pull him over.
The driver in the car that was hit was not hurt.
Police then used a helicopter to follow the man to Kedzie and Barry where the suspect was finally caught after crashing into an unmarked police squad car and then hitting a wall. Officers said the lights were activated on the unmarked car.
No one was injured.
Charges are pending, and police say two other men ran from the scene of the shooting. Detectives are searching for them as well.
