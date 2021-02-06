CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area got hit with another round of snow on Saturday – making for another frustrating weekend for some people.

The snow wasn’t much compared with last weekend, but it was still a nuisance after some areas got several inches of snow on Thursday – and some got more than a foot last weekend.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves took a trip to Hyde Park, where neighborhood streets saw a fresh coating of snow.

Some people were shoveling again as the snow fell, in an effort to get ahead of the work on Sunday.

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation, meanwhile, dispatched 211 snow plows and salt spreaders to keep arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive clear.

All in all, people say seeing all of this snow is getting old.

“Here we go again. After a couple of days ago when we had 14 inches of snow of whatever it was – yeah, you know, it’s frustrating,” said Tom Mendel. “But we’re in Chicago. We’ve been lucky for the last couple of years.”

“I feel like we’ve gotten more snow in the past few weeks than we have gotten like literally all last year,” said Deja Johnson, “so just the combo of it snowing back to back to back is kind of depressing.”

Of course, the other shoe is now dropping as a deep freeze sets in. As of 7 p.m., it was 7 degrees at O’Hare International Airport with a wind chill of minus 9.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday. On Sunday, wind chills will be at minus 15 to minus 30 – with actual air temperature of minus 8.

The city noted that those in need of services or access to warming, or who are experiencing insufficient heat, should call 311 or go to 311.chicago.gov.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. will be open continuously as waring centers from 9 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 74 Chicago Public Library locations, as well as Chicago Park District and Department of Family and Support Services Buildings, will be open as warming centers this weekend.

The Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center will also be open as a warming center through Thursday, Feb. 11, with hours of 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Police district stations will also be open 24/7 as warming centers.

