CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital after undergoing minor surgery last week.
Jackson, 79, was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for abdominal discomfort on Friday, Jan. 29. He underwent successful surgery, and was then transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a short period of exercise and therapy as a precaution because of his Parkinson’s disease.
“Rev. Jackson is continuing his civil rights and organizational work and is in high spirits,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement. “He’s expected to be home with his family shortly.”
Rainbow PUSH noted that President Joe Biden called Rev. Jackson, and Vice President Kamala Harris also got through “for a good conversation.”
