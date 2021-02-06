CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two carjackers who held a rideshare driver at gunpoint and then stole his vehicle in West Town Friday night.
Police say two people wearing all black and white face masks ordered a ride, then one of them put a gun to the back of the 33-year-old driver’s head when they got in the car in the 1800 block of West Huron around 8:30 p.m.
They pulled the driver out of the car and drove away heading east on Grand in the driver’s gray 2018 Lexus RX 450h.
The driver was not hurt.
