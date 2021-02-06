CHICAGO (CBS) — Before you set out food to accompany your Super Bowl viewing on Sunday, there is a major food recall you should know about – involving a suburban Chicago brand.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from Schiller Park-based Food Evolution might not be safe to eat.
The agency said three specific lines were not properly inspected.
The items are:
• 31-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
• 18-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
• 7-oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
• 8-oz. container containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
The USDA has provided images of the labels for the items. They were produced between Nov. 9 and Jan. 29, and have “use-by” dates through Saturday, Feb. 6.
So far, there have been no reported illnesses. But the USDA said if you have the items, you should toss them or return them to the store.
Also From CBS Chicago: