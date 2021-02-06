CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was injured and rushed to the hospital Saturday as she tried to stop another woman from driving off with her car an 8-year-old boy inside in the Avondale neighborhood.
At 1:25 p.m., the 36-year-old woman was in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue, standing next to her car while the 8-year-old boy was inside. Police did not immediately confirm that the boy was her son.
Another woman came up and entered the driver’s side of the car. The victim tried to get back into her car, but the assailant drove off – injuring the victim’s left shoulder and ankle, police said.
The boy, who was still in the car, jumped out at the intersection of Belmont and Kimball avenues, while the thief drove off, police said.
The woman who was injured was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized. The boy was not injured.
Area Five detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.
Also From CBS Chicago: