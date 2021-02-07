WILMINGTON (CBS) – A 103-year-old Wilmington woman received a dose of hope after patiently waiting her turn for the COVID vaccine.
Mona Jeanne has been through a lot and is now looking forward to returning to a bit of normalcy after receiving her vaccine on Thursday.
Jeanne was alive for the 1918 pandemic, two world wars, and the Great Depression.
The 103-year-old who lives with her family in Wilmington said she is most looking forward to getting back to life with her 27 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
Now, she said she plans to “go wild” to celebrate.
Jeanne turns 104 years old on February 15.