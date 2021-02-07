DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Arctic air stays in place next seven days at least.

The normal high is 32 degrees.

6 a.m. Monday; 02.07.21

Noon Monday; 02.07.21

10 p.m. Monday: 02.07.21

There will be on-and-off snow chances this week. With the polar air in place, any snow would be fluffy.

High clouds keep increasing heading into Sunday night as a weak disturbance brings flurries or a few snow showers after midnight. These would be gone by daybreak with only a dusting of snow.

Snow Accumulation: 02.07.21

Another quick-moving disturbance moves through Monday evening. This one could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday evening.

Snow Accumulation Monday Evening: 02.07.21

The low for Sunday night is 0. The high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 15.

7 Day Forecast: 02.07.21

There is also another chance for snow showers midweek.

