CHICAGO (CBS) — Arctic air stays in place next seven days at least.
The normal high is 32 degrees.
There will be on-and-off snow chances this week. With the polar air in place, any snow would be fluffy.
High clouds keep increasing heading into Sunday night as a weak disturbance brings flurries or a few snow showers after midnight. These would be gone by daybreak with only a dusting of snow.
Another quick-moving disturbance moves through Monday evening. This one could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday evening.
The low for Sunday night is 0. The high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 15.
There is also another chance for snow showers midweek.
