CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is under a wind chill advisory until noon Sunday. At 2 a.m. O’Hare was at -1 with a wind chill of -18. Aurora’s temperature was -7 with a wind chill of -26.
High temperatures Sunday will be in the single digits with wind chills down to -20 at O’Hare and -29 in DeKalb.
There is a slight chance of snow Sunday night, and low temperatures are expected to reach -1.
Expect afternoon snow Monday with 1 to 2 inches possible. Monday’s high will be 15.
Forecast:
Sunday: Wind chill advisory until noon. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 7. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero
Sunday night: Slight chance of snow. LOW: -1
Monday: Afternoon snow. 1 to 2 inches. HIGH: 15