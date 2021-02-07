AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A driver remained on the loose late Sunday following a pursuit through multiple municipalities the night before.
At 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Bolingbrook police were called about a white Jeep Cherokee that had already been pursued by Chicago Police and Westchester police for multiple traffic violations and was now entering Bolingbrook. At the time, no squad cars were following the Jeep, but an Illinois State Police helicopter was tracking it.
The Jeep headed west on Boughton Road and ran a red light at Brookwood Lane, at which point it crashed into another vehicle, police said. The state police helicopter was still watching, but Bolingbrook police were not there, police said.
The Jeep kept going west on Boughton Road. The crash victim was not injured.
The Jeep kept going all the way to the 3800 block of East New York Street in Aurora, where the driver fled on foot, police said. The Jeep was secured by Aurora police and was then turned over to Bolingbrook police.
The Jeep was believed to have been stolen, possibly from Downers Grove. The suspect had not been located as of late Sunday.
Anyone with information about this incident may remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620, Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772. Those with information can also the download the P3 Community App, or submit a web tip at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org.
