(CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday’s Super Bowl, but all eyes will be on the matchup between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Or, as it is mainly known as, the GOAT versus the Kid.

The owner of Oba Farms in Greenville, Texas is getting a kick out of all the attention the domestic farm animal is getting now through the popular tagline for Super Bowl 55.

The acronym GOAT, of course, has nothing to do with an actual goat, but fans are having fun with it to describe the Bucs quarterback who is going for his seventh Super Bowl win.

Mahomes, who is 18 years younger than Brady, is being labeled as the kid, which is the name for a baby goat.

Adam Cook, who coached Mahomes at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, weighed in on all the GOAT talk.

“I do without a doubt think this is that epic moment. This is big time like LeBron and MJ (Michael Jordan). You talk about if they had played each other and you talk about these things. We’re fixing to see them clash,” Cook said.

With so many people staying home these days and with limited choices to go out, this could be one of the most watched Super Bowls of all time.

Could the game itself be the GOAT?

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.