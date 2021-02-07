EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — An off-duty East Chicago, Indiana police officer was reportedly shot Sunday evening.
The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office told the Northwest Indiana Times three people were injured in the altercation.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 148th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, the newspaper reported.
A civilian was also wounded in the shooting and a second civilian across the street was also injured, the Times reported.
The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the newspaper reported.
