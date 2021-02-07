DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday arrested a suspect after coming across a car in the Greater Grand Crossing community that had been used in a previous carjacking.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force spotted the car on the road in the 7600 block of South Wabash Avenue.

They pulled over the car and arrested the driver.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the car, police said.

The suspect – whose name has not been released – will be charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

