DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Midway, Midway International Airport, Orange Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — An apparent track-switching incident stopped at CTA train at the Midway terminal on Sunday.

There were 12 people on the Chicago Transit Authority Orange Line train when it was halted while entering the terminal outside Midway International Airport around 11 a.m.

Fire crews checked them all out, and sent multiple ambulances to the scene as a precaution. No one was hurt.

It was unclear whether the cold and snow played a role in the incident.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff