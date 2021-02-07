CHICAGO (CBS) — An apparent track-switching incident stopped at CTA train at the Midway terminal on Sunday.
There were 12 people on the Chicago Transit Authority Orange Line train when it was halted while entering the terminal outside Midway International Airport around 11 a.m.
Fire crews checked them all out, and sent multiple ambulances to the scene as a precaution. No one was hurt.
Still and box and plan one for cta incident. Midway terminal. No transports. No derail. Apparent track switching incident. CFD removed and evaluated a dozen passengers. All good. pic.twitter.com/44W8xZHbOu
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 7, 2021
It was unclear whether the cold and snow played a role in the incident.
