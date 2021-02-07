CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while riding in a car in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon, and the driver fled several miles to the South Loop upon realizing the assailants were following.
At 4:40 p.m., the 23-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue when another car pulled up and someone inside shot her, police said.
The driver of the vehicle in which the victim was traveling fled more than eight miles to Roosevelt Road and Canal Street upon realizing the assailants were following them, police said.
There, the victim waved down police said told officers she had been shot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.
