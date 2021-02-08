CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police detective was assaulted Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said at 7 p.m., Area Two detectives were conducting a canvass in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard, where a man was shot and killed late Sunday. During the canvass, two assailants attacked on on-duty detective from behind, police said.
One of the assailants was armed with a handgun, the other with a knife. The assailants pushed the detective from behind and began physically assaulting him while rummaging through his pockets, police said.
The detective’s partner came to his aid and the assailants fled, police said.
The detective's partner came to his aid and the assailants fled, police said.

Officers found and apprehended one suspect in the 2300 block of East 75th Street a few blocks away. The second assailant escaped and remained at large Monday night.
The 53-year-old detective who was attacked was taken to an area hospital in good condition with injuries to his head and neck, police said. The detective is a 26-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.