CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases in the state declined a bit compared to the weekend as more than a million and a half vaccines were given to Illinois healthcare providers, including those in Chicago.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,747 coronavirus cases were reported including an additional 35 deaths. It's the lowest number since early October of 2020.
IDPH reported Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 48 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,148,088 cases, including 19,668 deaths.
As of Sunday evening, 2,161 people were in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of that number, 469 people were in the ICU and 251 patients were on ventilators.
On the vaccine front, a total of 1,638,125 doses of COVID vaccine have been delivered to Illinois providers, including Chicago. Also, about 496,100 doses total were allocated to the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
On the vaccine front, a total of 1,638,125 doses of COVID vaccine have been delivered to Illinois providers, including Chicago. Also, about 496,100 doses total were allocated to the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of doses in the state to 2,134,225. A total of 1,358,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 212,256 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,794 doses. Yesterday, 16,110 doses were administered.
— IDPH (@IDPH) February 8, 2021