CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police release a new progress report about reforms within the department.
They're all in response to the consent decree, calling for critical changes in police procedures.
CPD said some of its major accomplishments, so far, are adding more than 200 hours of engagement with the community. And more than 300 hours of classroom training for officers.
As for fixing issues with warrants, like the botched raid on Anjanette Young’s house, there was very little about that in this report.
Out of 172 pages released Sunday night, the word "warrant" came up once. It said requirements will be discussed in an eight-hour training session, along with a dozen other topics.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois said the report fails to acknowledge the realities of the past year “including police use of tears gas and baton strikes against protesters and systemic raids on wrong homes, which brutalize and stigmatize Black and brown communities.”