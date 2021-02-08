CHICAGO (CBS)– Former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis has died.
CTU spokeswoman Stephanie Gadlin said “our city has lost a great voice.”
“Karen Lewis was one of the most powerful and prolific voices in public education, advocating for students, their families and the communities in which they live,” Gadlin said. “As her spokeswoman, I cannot tell you how inspired I was by her leadership as well as her vulnerability as she navigated the treacherous terrain of Chicago politics.”
In 2018, Lewis retired as the union’s president. She underwent a medical procedure and had been battling health issues for several years.
Lewis was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2014.
In October, Lewis suffered a stroke in the same area of the brain where she had a tumor removed in 2014.
Lewis’ brain cancer diagnosis derailed plans to run against Mayor Emanuel in 2015. She ended up backing Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who forced Emanuel into a runoff, the first ever in a Chicago mayor’s race.
