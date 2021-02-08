DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
East Chicago, Indiana, Off-Duty Police Officer, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– An East Chicago, Indiana officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot while off-duty.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, shots were fired during an altercation in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The off-duty officer and a civilian were both shot and a third person was injured. The officer was last listed in critical condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

This incident is under investigation.

