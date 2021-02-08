CHICAGO (CBS)– The arts are expanding on Chicago’s South Side.
“Sisters In Cinema” started in the nineties as a website for African American women filmmakers. Monday, they’re breaking ground on a new media arts center.
The center will be located in the South Shore neighborhood, where its founder Yvonne Welbon grew up.
Half of the money came from a grant through Chicago’s neighborhood opportunity fund. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon.
