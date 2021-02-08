DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS)– The arts are expanding on Chicago’s South Side.

“Sisters In Cinema” started in the nineties as a website for African American women filmmakers. Monday, they’re breaking ground on a new media arts center.

The center will be located in the South Shore neighborhood, where its founder Yvonne Welbon grew up.

Half of the money came from a grant through Chicago’s neighborhood opportunity fund. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon.

