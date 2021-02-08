DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ground Stop, O'Hare International Airport, Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow and ice on Monday afternoon prompted a ground stop at O’Hare International Airport.

The ground stop was in effect as of just before 4 p.m. for all flights arriving at O’Hare. It was to expire at 4:45 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago Restaurants Want Capacity Limits Lifted Before Valentine's Day

Midway International Airport was not affected.

RELATED: 'I Don't Know How To File My Taxes': Suburban Chicago Resident Told By IDES To Contact The IRS About The State Agency Overpaying Her

CHECK: U.S. Flight Delays | O’Hare Delays

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area with one to three inches of snow possible.

MORE: Karen Lewis, Former CTU President, Dies

The advisory continues until 10 p.m.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff