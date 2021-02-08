CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow and ice on Monday afternoon prompted a ground stop at O’Hare International Airport.
The ground stop was in effect as of just before 4 p.m. for all flights arriving at O’Hare. It was to expire at 4:45 p.m.RELATED: Chicago Restaurants Want Capacity Limits Lifted Before Valentine's Day
Midway International Airport was not affected.RELATED: 'I Don't Know How To File My Taxes': Suburban Chicago Resident Told By IDES To Contact The IRS About The State Agency Overpaying Her
CHECK: U.S. Flight Delays | O’Hare Delays
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area with one to three inches of snow possible.MORE: Karen Lewis, Former CTU President, Dies
The advisory continues until 10 p.m.