CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting a new job can be challenging and there are even more hurdles during the pandemic.
As CBS 2 continues Working for Chicago, we’re talking to a human resource executive about how to handle your first 100 days in a remote role.
Paul Wolfe of Indeed.com recommends making a plan with your new manager and set goals and expectations over the course of 30, 60 and 90 days. Then make a priority checklist for accessing what you need, like company networks and phones numbers or e-mails.
You can set up 15-20 minute video chats with colleagues so you can meet your team. You can also ask to join more meetings to learn as much as you can about the company, faster.
Finally, build in short breaks to avoid burnout.
“You can schedule 30 minute meetings you hour-long meetings but what I find happens for me is I’m in back-to-back meetings and there’s no break and for my brain,” Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources for Indeed, said. “I need a little bit of break between things so I’ve started scheduling 25 minutes and 50 meetings.”
Also From CBS Chicago: