CHICAGO (CBS) — Only in Chicago could this next story have so many people talking.

We Zoomed with Adam Selzer outside his place in West Ridge Monday night. He has been freezing pairs of pants such that they stand stiff and upright like the pants the old Dr. Seuss story, “What Was I Scared Of?”

He places those pants in the street the way a lawn chair or an old traffic cone might be placed out to declare dibs on a parking space – though Selzer tweeted that he actually just does it for the photos rather than really to protect a shoveled-out parking space.

Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less) pic.twitter.com/s7zAyBrg48 — Adam Selzer | אדם (@adamselzer) February 6, 2021

The brittle britches have become a social media sensation.

The polar pants went viral after Selzer started posting pictures on Twitter.

“Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them! Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now, Selzer is taking things a step further.

“The one thing I tried this time that I haven’t before is I also froze a couple of shirts, so we’ll see if this works,” he said.

Selzer is a Chicago tour guide – now conducting virtual “Mysterious Chicago” tours. He said he is just trying to come up with new ideas to keep things interesting.