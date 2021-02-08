CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area with one to three inches of snow possible.
According to CBS 2 meteorologists Ed Curran and Marky Kay Kleist, slippery driving conditions are expected.
It will be snowing during the evening commute. The advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m.
The best coverage of any snow banding would be between I-80 and I-90.
The anticipated slick spots and the cold air in place, it will make road treatments less effective.
Visibility could drop to less than a quarter mile in heavier snow showers. An Arctic air mass locks in place all week and into next week.
The normal high for this time is 33 degrees.
TONIGHT: Early evening snow, then skies will turn cloudy. Low 3.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High16.
WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. High 19.
Winter Weather Advisory until 10pm. A few inches of snow is possible and will fall, in part, during the evening commute. Here's a RealTime Weather update @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LKpTHAsIJk
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 8, 2021