DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Snow, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area with one to three inches of snow possible.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologists Ed Curran and Marky Kay Kleist, slippery driving conditions are expected.

RELATED: Fire Destroys Melrose Park Motel

(Credit: CBS)

It will be snowing during the evening commute. The advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m.

The best coverage of any snow banding would be between I-80 and I-90.

(Credit: CBS)

The anticipated slick spots and the cold air in place, it will make road treatments less effective.

(Credit: CBS)

Visibility could drop to less than a quarter mile in heavier snow showers.  An Arctic air mass locks in place all week and into next week.

RELATED: Tennessee Man, Victor Lofton, Charged In 1992 Murder Of 4-Year-Old Girl And Her Mother In Gary

The normal high for this time is 33 degrees.

(Credit” CBS)

TONIGHT:  Early evening snow, then skies will turn cloudy. Low 3.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High16.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. High 19.

(Credit: CBS)