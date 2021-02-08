CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was the victim of a carjacking in Wicker Park Sunday night.
A 31-year-old woman, was standing next to her running a 2010 black Dodge Journey, in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 11:30 p.m., when a maroon SUV approached.
The man got out of the SUV, threatened the woman and demanding her vehicle. The man drove off in her vehicle and fled northbound on Milwaukee Avenue and westbound on North Avenue. He was followed by the maroon SUV>.
No one was injured and no one is in custody.