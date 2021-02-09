CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Auburn Gresham neighborhood residents have been without mail for more than a month – and even in temperatures well below freezing, there is a line of people outside the Post Office there waiting and looking for their mail.

One woman from Auburn Gresham reached out to us at her wit’s end. The woman, Barbara Brown, told CBS 2’s Tara Molina she has been to the Post Office eight times trying to get mail.

Instead, she got no answers, and no mail either. Molina was asking UPS why on Tuesday.

“This is ridiculous,” Brown said. “Nobody is telling you nothing!”

Brown said she has had it. She wants an honest response from USPS.

“Don’t just say your mail carriers is out when you know they’re not out,” Brown said.

Brown emailed CBS 2 begging for help.

“We haven’t gotten anything at all,” she said.

A home caregiver, Brown relies on her mail to pay her bills. But she said she has not seen a piece of it in her Auburn Gresham neighborhood for more than a month.

“Your finances and stuff is being tied up in the mail,” she said. “People are waiting on mail to pay their rent, feed their family and their children – and nobody is getting mail over here.”

Brown said that is why you’ll find a line outside the Auburn Park Post Office at 8345 S. Ashland Ave. all day long.

“It’s minus one outside,” she said. “You stand in long lines just for them to tell you that the mail hasn’t been processed.”

Molina asked USPS what is going on here now after intermittent service issues we have investigated for months.

USPS spokesman Tim Norman did not address all of our questions, but did say they have a staff shortage at the Auburn Park location right now – with weather only making that more difficult: