CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in a carjacking in the West Woodlawn neighborhood in December.
The Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force and members of the Community Safety Team arrested the boy at 11:16 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Bishop Street in Englewood.
He is accused of taking a vehicle by force in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue from a 64-year-old woman on Dec. 15.
The boy is charged with one count of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He is due in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.