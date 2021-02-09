BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — On Monday night, we had the story of Adam Selzer of West Ridge, who has been freezing pants and setting them up stiff and upright in the street as if to represent dibs markers for parking spaces.
The trend has now caught on at Brookfield Zoo, where a set of frozen zoo uniform pants and shirts has been set up like a headless scarecrow amid the Arctic blast. But the animals do not seem to mind it – and some of them don’t mind the cold either.
For a #FrozenPantsChallenge, Brookfield Zoo set up the frozen upright uniform for photos alongside a bison, a 14-year-old polar bear named Hudson, Bactrian camels, llamas, and Lucy the California sea lion – as well as the zoo's south gate lion statues.
The empty uniform was set up both standing next to a lion statue and appearing to ride it. The statues have masks on for the pandemic.
The Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the zoo, said in December that it had a plan to bring all the staffers back on or before March 1.