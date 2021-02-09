CHICAGO (CBS)– Carjackers strike again, this time twice overnight in Chicago.
One incident involved a woman in McKinley Park. Four men pulled up to her parked car near Pershing Road and Damen Avenue around 1 a.m. All four men pointed guns the woman and told her to hand over her purse and cell phone.RELATED: 'Comment Below, Tag 3 Friends'; Scammers Targeting Instagram Giveaways
The offenders then jumped into her Chevy sedan and fled the scene.RELATED: COVID-19 In Illinois: 2,082 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 More Deaths
The woman was not injured.
The second incident took place close to King College Prep in Kenwood, near 46th and Ellis.MORE: CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker, Rev. Jesse Jackson Honored During Black History Month
Police said a man was getting into his car on 46th Street when two men with a gun stopped him. The offenders took his keys and wallet before driving off in his blue Audi.