CHICAGO (CBS) — A Carol Stream woman faces felony theft charges in connection with stealing more than $100,000 from her clients at a Bartlett travel agency.
According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, a grand jury returned a 42-count indictment against 50-year-old Colleen Kosiek of Carol Stream. Some of the felonies include financial institution fraud, identity theft, forgery and theft.
Kosiek turned herself in on Monday but was released after posting bond.
The DuPage County State's Attorney said Kosiek owned and operated Ultimate Travel and between April 2017 and March 2019, she took money from several people that was used to pay for travel, including airline tickets. But the money was never used for that purpose.
“It is alleged that Ms. Kosiek stole in excess of $100,00 from individuals who had used her services for travel, including one couple who found themselves with falsified airline reservations from Chicago to Panama City to Santiago and back to Chicago,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.
Berlin said the Bartlett Police Department was also involved in the investigation. It’s unclear what the funds were used for.
Kosiek's next court appearance is set for March 10.