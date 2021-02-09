CHICAGO (CBS) — During Black History Month, two people are being honored for their life’s work.

A special virtual ceremony held Tuesday morning.

Both honorees will be familiar to viewers of CBS 2.

The first is the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

The Greater Chicago Leaders Network presented Reverend Jackson with a Living Legend Award for his life-long dedication to civil rights and service to humanity. Reverend Jackson was not able to participate in the virtual ceremony on Tuesday because he is recovering from surgery.

The second recipient is CBS Dorothy Tucker.

“What an impressive group of leaders. Thank you for all that you are doing for the West Side community, which as you know is very dear to me. I grew up in K-Town at 13th and Tripp. And that is where, of course, learned so many of the values that I have today,” said Tucker.

Tucker was honored for her distinguished career in broadcasting and investigative reporting.

She started as a CBS 2 intern in 1977.

Dorothy Tucker has been a reporter and 2 Investigator for decades. She also serves as president for the National Association of Black Journalists.