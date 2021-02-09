CHICAGO (CBS)– City lawyers are headed back to court Tuesday morning, to try and keep hundreds of police misconduct records from being released.

This comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot continues to speak on the importance of transparency, especially when it comes to police misconduct.

This really has to do with one man’s fight to clear his name. Charles Green requested public records and the city has ignored that request.

Green’s lawyer said Green was wrongfully convicted for involvement in a 1985 quadruple murder.

Once Green was released from prison, he wanted those records to help clear his name for good. He eventually sued after the city ignored his FOIA request.

Last summer, city lawyers even offered him half a million dollars in exchange for dropping his lawsuit.

But, the pay out never happened and an ordinance to get the records released anyway didn’t go anywhere.

Tuesday, lawyers for the city will ask an appellate judge to reverse a lower court’s decision and allow the records to remain sealed. That court hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Green’s lawyer says this is proof that the city doesn’t care about transparency.

“The city’s commitment to transparency over its police accountability systems is not real,” Green’s lawyer Jared Kosoglad said. “It is fake.”

Lightfoot says four years of those records have already been released.