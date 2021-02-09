CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois continues to make strides in its COVID-19 vaccination program, as daily case counts and hospitalizations keep going down.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 58,189 doses of vaccine were administered statewide on Monday, a nearly 80% increase over the previous Monday, when 32,559 doses were administered.

Illinois had received a total of 2,134,225 doses of vaccines so far, and has administered 1,417,156 doses as of Monday night. A total of 311,569 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated so far, after receiving two doses, or 2.45% of the state’s population. The state is now averaging 55,455 doses of vaccines administered per day over the past week.

Meantime, IDPH on Tuesday reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, as well as 20 more deaths. That’s the third lowest daily case count since early October and second lowest daily death toll since early November.

Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 2,750 new cases per day, compared to 3,212 per day one week ago. However, testing also has dropped slightly over the past week, in part because officials in Chicago and other parts of the state temporarily closed testing sites the past few days due to the extreme cold. The state is averaging 82,578 tests per day over the past week, down from 86,876 per day the week before.

The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate stands at 3.3%, tied for the lowest it’s been since Oct. 4, and less than half of the rate reported by IDPH one month ago. The state’s infection rate has been falling steadily for more than a month.

As of Monday night, 2,117 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 497 in the ICU and 240 on ventilators. It’s the fewest overall COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois since Oct. 18.