CHICAGO (CBS) — A DuPage county COVID vaccination site is expanding to a bigger space.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) said beginning Wednesday February 10, the Community Vaccination Clinic will relocate to the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

The move to 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton is to expand its capacity as supply for the vaccine allows.

According to the DCHD, the shots are available by appointment only to people who signed up on the DCHD registration form.

“I’ve been proud to work closely with the Health Department as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and worked to reduce its impact on our residents,” said DuPage County Chairman Dan Cronin. “Right now, I’m also proud to say DuPage County is leading the collar counties in getting vaccines into people’s arms with over 100,000 doses administered to residents and 2.88% of its population now protected with two doses.”

According to the DCHD, the agency has partnered with close to 100 healthcare providers for access to vaccine once more supply is available. But DCHD said only 42 partners are currently receiving vaccine allotments because of the limited supply.

The health department said the new site “provides a convenient, central location in the county for residents to access and a safe indoor space to protect the staff, volunteers, and residents receiving the vaccine from the winter elements.”

The DCHD COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Anyone with questions can visit the DuPage County Health Department’s website or call 630-682-7400.