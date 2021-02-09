Big Ten Moves Men’s Tournament From Chicago To Indianapolis“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the Big Ten said.

Northwestern Football Scheduled To Play Purdue At Wrigley Field In Fall 2021College football is scheduled to return to Wrigley Field this coming fall, with the Northwestern Wildcats playing host to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Bulls Fall To Wizards, Lose For Sixth Time In Eight GamesBradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held on for a rare win, beating the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Bulls' Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks With Sprained Right ShoulderThe Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder, another setback for a 7-footer off to his best start as a pro.

Pedro Gomez, Longtime ESPN Baseball Correspondent, Has Died At 58Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died.

NFL Pulled Off Season With No Games Canceled During The COVID-19 Pandemic -- What Lessons Can We Learn?Despite the pandemic, not a single game in the most physical sport of football had to be canceled. So what can we all learn?