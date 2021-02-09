CHICAGO (CBS) — An East Chicago Police detective who was shot while off duty on Sunday is recovering at the hospital, following two successful surgeries.
Police said Detective Jeffrey Sanchez was picking up a pizza on the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday, when he got into a “verbal altercation” with two other people, and he was shot five times.RELATED: DuPage County Expands COVID Vaccine Site To Fairgrounds In Wheaton
Sanchez returned fire, wounding one of his attackers, according to police.RELATED: COPA Releases Video Of Incident Where Officer Shot Man In Hand In Irving Park; Lawsuit Claims Man And His Friend Were Unarmed And Posed No Threat
The detective was taken to a Chicago area hospital, where he has had two surgeries to repair damage done to his intestines and bowel area, police said. He was listed in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit on Tuesday afternoon.
The attacker who was wounded in the shootout was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for his wounds. The other attacker was in the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.MORE: Brookfield Zoo Places Upright Frozen Uniform Around Grounds For Photo Ops
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sanchez with his medical bills.