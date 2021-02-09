CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested a man Tuesday night after a school bus was stolen and taken on a crazy, out-of-control ride in South Shore.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the school bus came to a stop in the median right at 73rd Street and Stony Island Avenue.
It was not clear late Tuesday how the man got the keys and went on the joyride. But police said at 5:54 p.m., the 50-year-old suspect was spotted driving near 73rd Street and Blackstone Avenue when he attempted to turn into an alley.
When he did, the school bus became stuck in the snow, police said. But the driver did not bail – instead, he tried reversing the bus of the alley and hit a parked 2013 white Volkswagen, police said.
Police radio communications indicated that the bus hit a total of three cars.
The driver made it through the alley, and was so determined to keep going that he drove the bus through the gate at the parking lot of the PNC Bank at on the corner 7300 S. Stony Island Ave.
He managed to lose control once he crossed Stony Island Avenue, and crashed in the middle of the street.
The driver was arrested and charges were pending late Tuesday. Thankfully, no one was injured – but the source of the stolen school bus remained unknown late Tuesday.