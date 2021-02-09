CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite a slight drop in COVID-19 cases in Chicago and throughout the country, most of the continental United States is under the Chicago travel order, which requires restrictions and rules before coming to and after arriving in Chicago.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) three states are listed in the yellow category. They are Alaska, Hawaii and North Dakota. Puerto Rico is also in that category.RELATED: 'Comment Below, Tag 3 Friends'; Scammers Targeting Instagram Giveaways
That means while no quarantine or pre-arrival test is required, travelers coming from those areas into Chicago must maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings.
For all the other states in the orange category, people from those areas must do the following: Submit to a 10-day quarantine or a pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago. They must also maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings.
Indiana and Wisconsin are still in the orange category.
RELATED: COVID-19 In Illinois: 2,082 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 More Deaths
During the last travel order, 48 states and two territories (Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. were in the orange category.
The travel order goes into effect on Friday. The next travel order update is February 23.
Essential workers are exempt, if they travel for work. But they must limit their activities to those that are work-related and must avoid public spaces as much as possible.
Click here for more information on Chicago and the COVID-19 travel order.
MORE: CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker, Rev. Jesse Jackson Honored During Black History Month