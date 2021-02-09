CHICAGO (CBS) — College football is scheduled to return to Wrigley Field this coming fall, with the Northwestern Wildcats playing host to the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov 20.
Two other offsite Big Ten games on tap: Solider Field will be the site for the Wisconsin – Notre Dame game on Sept. 25. Illinois will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland to play Nebraska on Aug. 28 in the season opener for both universities.RELATED: Bulls Fall To Wizards, Lose For Sixth Time In Eight Games
Last year, the Wildcats were supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley but that game was moved to Ryan Field due to concerns about COVID-19.
RELATED: Bulls' Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks With Sprained Right Shoulder
11.20.21 – PLAY BALL! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/SIc0mAdulE
— Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) February 9, 2021
In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. Back then, the tight dimensions of wedging the football field into the baseball field, forced the conference to make rule changes.
For example, all offensive plays headed toward the West end zone, including all extra points and all overtime possessions. The east end zone was judged to be too close to the outfield wall.
The ballpark has undergone extensive renovations since. Removable seats installed down the left-field line will allow teams to play toward both end zones.MORE: Pedro Gomez, Longtime ESPN Baseball Correspondent, Has Died At 58
Ticket information for the 2021 matchup at Wrigley Field will be announced at a later date.