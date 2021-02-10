CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died and another was seriously injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night.
Police said just before 11 p.m., a driver lost control while heading south past 63rd Street, and hit a median, flipped over and struck a light pole.
Officers believe there were three people in the vehicle at the time. Two people died and one person is in the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
All express lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.