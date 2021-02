Suter Scores Winner As Blackhawks Edge Stars In OT AgainPius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.

CPS Gets Green Light To Go Ahead With Winter SportsWhile the rest of the state is already playing winter sports, Chicago Public Schools now have the green light to move ahead.

Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The WorldPebble Beach is a championship-quality course in one of the most scenic and visually stunning settings found anywhere on the PGA Tour.

Big Ten Moves Men’s Tournament From Chicago To Indianapolis“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the Big Ten said.

Northwestern Football Scheduled To Play Purdue At Wrigley Field In Fall 2021College football is scheduled to return to Wrigley Field this coming fall, with the Northwestern Wildcats playing host to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Bulls Fall To Wizards, Lose For Sixth Time In Eight GamesBradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held on for a rare win, beating the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.