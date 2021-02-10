CHICAGO (CBS) — In another sign of things settling into something of a new normal, the Art Institute of Chicago will reopen to the public on Thursday.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with he first hour of each day reserved for members.
Visitors will need to purchase tickets through the museum’s website. Everyone must wear masks that cover both the nose and mouth, and social distancing is required for people outside individual groups.
Two popular exhibitions at the Art Institute, “Monet and Chicago” and “Bisa Butler: Portraits,” will be staying open beyond their original closing date.