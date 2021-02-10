BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) — The business license for a Bloomingdale hotel was suspended Wednesday, following a shooting there that left one person dead and four others injured over the weekend.

Bloomingdale Village President Franco Coladipietro ordered a temporary suspension for the business license for the Indian Lakes Resort, at 250 W. Schick Rd. in Bloomingdale.

The suspension will last 10 days pursuant to Bloomingdale village code.

Meanwhile, First Hospitality Group, which owns the motel, has voluntarily agreed to cease all business operations and has informed the village that they do not have intend to reopen the motel at this time.

In a statement, First Hospitality said:

“Our thoughts are with the individuals directly impacted by this tragedy. We are grateful to our associates who immediately responded to the disturbance and to the Village of Bloomingdale Police Department for their swift intervention. We have worked closely with the Village of Bloomingdale over many years to ensure the safety and security of all guests and associates of the hotel, and will continue to cooperate with this ongoing investigation. We cannot disclose further details about the incident at this time as this is an open investigation. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Bloomingdale Police Department.”

First Hospitality also said it was working to relocate guests at the hotel and future reservations have been temporarily suspended. No timeline for reopening had been established as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said more than 100 people were at the hotel at the time of the incident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. They believe a quarrel sparked a fight, and at some point, somebody shot James McGill, 27, from Chicago.

He died at an area hospital.

McGill is among four others injured at the Indian Lakes Hotel.

Officers said the incident stemmed from a possible party with two groups.

They found shooting victims spread out between two floors, and police believe there could be even more people injured after several people scattered when they arrived.

On Saturday, village leaders said the hotel has been a trouble spot for years.

“We have had a drastic spike in crime at the Indian Lakes at the hotel itself,” Giammarese said. “There was no security working last night. We’ve confirmed that.”