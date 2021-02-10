CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union has voted to approve a plan for returning to in-person learning.
While the plan has been approved, CTU isn't exactly happy with it.
Union president Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Wednesday morning that this agreement is where discussions should have started months ago, not where they should have ultimately landed.
This is when Chicago Public Schools teachers and staff will return:
Students:
- Pre-K/Cluster – Return Thursday Feb. 11th
- K-5th Graders – Return March 1st
- 6-8th Graders – Return March 8th
Teachers/Staff Return:
- Pre-K/Cluster – Feb. 11th
- K-5 – February 22nd
- 6-8th – March 1st
The agreement, the CTU members approved, includes a plan to vaccinate 1,500 staff members each week.
It also lays out metrics for a district-wide 14-day return to remote learning. This will be triggered in part by a seven-consecutive-day rise in the city's COVID-19 positivity rate.
The district has also agreed to a plan for increased ventilation and PPE materials.