CHICAGO (CBS) — A funeral mass was held for five family members who died in a house fire in Des Plaines last month.
The Very Reverend Esequiel Sanchez and Cardinal Blase Cupich honored the Espinosa family at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.
The mother and her four daughters, all between the ages of one and six years old died in the fire. Investigators believe it was sparked by a space heater.
Click here for a link to a GoFundMe site to help the family with funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, the amount raised is over $85,000.