CHICAGO (CBS) — A law firm is offering $10,000 to help catch and convict those who carjack rideshare drivers.
Those drivers have been a popular target for carjackers in Chicago in recent months.
Law firm Legal Rideshare LLC said people who want to cash in on their reward offer must take quick action and report what they know on the same day a carjacking takes place.
Meanwhile, Chicago rideshare drivers have banded together with drivers from the East Coast to create a unified safety push with a petition that went live last week, involving a just-launched platform called IDG Chicago.
Under the petition, the most immediate change rideshare drivers would like to see is “incorporating a system that passengers need to upload an ID.”
Other IDG Chicago proposals include:
- A ban on pre-paid debit cards and gift cards as payment;
- Real-time app warnings of carjackings or other crimes in the area;
- Hidden panic buttons for rideshare vehicles;
- And rear-facing dashboard cameras provided to all drivers;
Drivers are also calling on Uber and Lyft to step up their own security.