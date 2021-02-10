DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago News

CHICAGO (CBS)– Nearly 12 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment building in the Bridgeport neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a building located at 1014 W. 32nd St.

No injuries were reported.

Nearly a dozen people, displaced by the fire, are being taken to the 9th (Deering) District police station for warmth.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

