CHICAGO (CBS)– Nearly 12 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment building in the Bridgeport neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a building located at 1014 W. 32nd St.
Still and Box Alarm – 1014 W. 32nd St all Companies working no injuries. pic.twitter.com/rcZtxeXosJ
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 10, 2021
Nearly a dozen people, displaced by the fire, are being taken to the 9th (Deering) District police station for warmth.
About a dozen people displaced by fire on 32 street. Being transported to 9th District. CPD for warmth. CFD making final searches and using cameras to verify no hidden fire. All water lines being left on slow flow to prevent freeze up
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 10, 2021
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.